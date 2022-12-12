How have housing prices changed over the year in Dubai? Market analysts have summed up the results of 2022

Market analysts revealed the extent to which housing prices in Dubai have risen over the year. Spoiler: the increase is significant.

To buy real estate in Dubai at the moment is possible on average for $ 2,910 per sq.m. In a single October prices in the emirate soared by 1.8% — for the whole year 2022, prices for apartments rose by 8.5%, and for villas — by 13%.

What about luxury real estate? This sector, too, is breaking records — from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, there is 88.9% more luxury real estate in Dubai. And this is the highest figure in the world. By comparison, Miami (2nd place) saw a 30.8% increase in luxury housing, and Tokyo (3rd place) saw a 17% increase.

In which areas did prices rise the most? Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah (prices rose about 3.3%, 2.5% and 2% respectively).

What to expect next? Experts predict a continuation of price growth in 2023. The average price increase in the emirate’s key housing market could reach up to 7%.

«The areas famous for luxury properties, as well as affordable properties, are performing exceptionally well, paving the way for a strong end to the year 2022 and an equally strong start to 2023,» — said Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property.