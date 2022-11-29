Montenegro is attracting more and more investors, especially — the real estate market

During the first nine months of 2022, foreigners have invested in the Montenegrin economy by 70% more than the previous year. This information was shared by the country’s Central Bank.

How exactly did the volume of investments increase? The net inflow of foreign direct investment rose to €599 million (last year it was €352.3 million).

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In general, over the same period, investors have added to the Montenegrin budget in all areas almost 850 million euros (41% more than a year ago). Real estate is in especially high demand in Montenegro — investments in this sector have increased from 184.3 million euros to 322.2 million euros.