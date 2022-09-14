«There are all the prerequisites to attract the elites». How Montenegro plans to attract wealthy tourists

Montenegro is going to actively develop elite tourism. Such plans were recently discussed by representatives of the Tourism Association and the Chamber of Commerce of the country.

Montenegro has a huge potential and all the prerequisites to attract rich tourists. This was emphasized by Goran Djurovic, who is responsible for economic development and tourism in the country. As an example, he cited the summer season, which, according to him, was held in Montenegro with great success.

— I am pleased that today there are no so-called empty cities. All establishments and hotels are working well. There is already information about numerous bookings for September — Djurovic said.

If we talk about specific statistics, according to Monstat, for the first seven months 620 thousand tourists arrived in Montenegro — 79% more than during the same period in 2021. For example, compared with last year, the number of visitors of national parks alone is 33% more. Montenegrin destination is particularly demanded among tourists from Germany, France, Belgium, Egypt, and Israel.

Officials agreed that the Montenegro as an elite tourist destination can be promoted by active development of the industry and the implementation of various infrastructure projects — and the resort of Kolasin should be taken as an example in this regard. It is also important to combat the shadow economy, to fill the lack of professionals in the tourism sector and to improve transport accessibility.