  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. VALUE.ONE

VALUE.ONE

Montenegro, Budva
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2011
On the platform
On the platform
6 years 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Website
Website
value1property.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

Our company has been the official representative of all leading developers on the Montenegrin coast for 15 years.
Our team consists of professional real estate consultants with deep expertise in the Montenegrin property market and experience in top-tier investment companies.

With our knowledge of the local market and adherence to best international practices, we help you make the right and most profitable decision. With us, you gain a reliable partner who is always available and ready to assist.

We pay close attention to our clients’ needs and offer only high-quality properties that strictly match your criteria.

We make every effort to visit each property in our portfolio personally. Our team supports you through every step of the purchase process—from property selection and viewings to obtaining the title deed in the shortest possible time—while providing a level of service worthy of our clients. We also offer a wide range of post-sale property services.

We are always happy to welcome you to our office, located in the very center of Budva at the TQ Plaza business center.

Services

Selection of the best properties and property purchase deal support up to signing of the sales contract:

  • Property selection in Montenegro in accordance with your criteria;
  • Real estate market analysis;
  • Advisory on all costs associated with the property purchase and property maintenance;
  • Assistance in apartments booking;
  • Meeting at the airport;
  • Property site visit tour (free of charge within first 2 days);
  • Preliminary legal examination of the property title documents;
  • Formation of a documentation package for the sales and purchase deal;
  • Bank account opening in Montenegro;
  • Financial, banking and legal advice at all stages;
  • Assistance in English, French, Russian, Serbian.
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:11
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 57 new buildings
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
154,831
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
232,266
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Show all Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$713,912
Area 107–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
793,802
Apartment 3 rooms
137.0
981,428
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Show all Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Area 130–328 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
157.0
615,952
Apartment 2 rooms
129.6
589,764
Villa
328.0
1,51M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Radanovici, Montenegro
from
$98,171
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 48–66 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in Radanovići. The residential complex is located in a quiet and safe green area and consists of 72 apartments of various types: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The location combines proximity to key amenities (schools, shops) and the regional transp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0 – 51.0
164,842 – 170,359
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
219,997
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 2 3
Our agents in Montenegro
Anton Shamarin
Anton Shamarin
294 properties
Agencies nearby
Property Solution Lucassa
Montenegro, Herceg Novi
Company's year of foundation 2012
New buildings 1 Residential property 9 Long-term rental 3 Lands 3
Leave a request
PRO Silver
CMM Investment Consulting Group
Montenegro, Pelinovo
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 731 Сommercial properties 55 Lands 131
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…
Leave a request
myCG Real Estate
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2009
Residential property 4
Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.
Leave a request
PRO Silver
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 602 Сommercial properties 21 Lands 27
D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Status Complex
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 5
«STATUS» residential complex is a quiet paradise with the necessary infrastructure for sale and pleasant living, which is located on the coastal line of the Adriatic Sea
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go