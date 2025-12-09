About the agency

Our company has been the official representative of all leading developers on the Montenegrin coast for 15 years.

Our team consists of professional real estate consultants with deep expertise in the Montenegrin property market and experience in top-tier investment companies.

With our knowledge of the local market and adherence to best international practices, we help you make the right and most profitable decision. With us, you gain a reliable partner who is always available and ready to assist.

We pay close attention to our clients’ needs and offer only high-quality properties that strictly match your criteria.

We make every effort to visit each property in our portfolio personally. Our team supports you through every step of the purchase process—from property selection and viewings to obtaining the title deed in the shortest possible time—while providing a level of service worthy of our clients. We also offer a wide range of post-sale property services.

We are always happy to welcome you to our office, located in the very center of Budva at the TQ Plaza business center.