Terraced Apartments for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
140 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located on the 1st line of the sea, on the shore of a pristine bay with cryst…
$81,783
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
ID-2193 For Sale: Cozy One-Bedroom Apartment in the Central Area of Sutomore. This apa…
$81,903
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment with sea view and enormous terrace in the Sveti Luka complex – ground floor – 112 …
$325,267
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
ID-1802 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment with Parking Space Near Shushan Beach in Bar. …
$171,655
3 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​good water. Apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the…
$364,349
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1724 Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Utjeha We offer a cozy two-bed…
$106,823
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
ID 1992 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building in the Center of Bar. Locati…
$105,340
2 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Description Bar, bus station area. New apartments with two bedrooms The property is urbanize…
$97,853
4 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
ID-2321 4 Sea-View Studio Apartments in Bar – Perfect for Living & Investment! Descrip…
$78,362
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
ID-2191 For Sale: Cozy One-Bedroom Apartment in the Beautiful Area of Sutomore. The ap…
$81,903
1 bedroom apartment in Canj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Canj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/6
1-bedroom apartment on the first line of the Adriatic Sea managed by luxurious apart-hotel I…
$264,092
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
ID 1998 For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building in the Center of Bar Locatio…
$174,814
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
ID-2262 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment on the First Line in the Resort Village of Dobra …
$168,289
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Bar, city center. Apartment with two bedrooms. The distance to the sea is 350m. Area of ​​80…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the new waterfront residential complex in the sea resort t…
$407,377
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2333 2-Bedroom Apartment 71.45 m² in Luxury Bar Residence  Premium Apartment with R…
$272,568
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
ID-2344 🔥 1-Bedroom Sea-View Apartment in Bar  Prime Investment 500m from the Beach! …
$125,010
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/4
ID-2322 2-Bedroom Sea-View Apartment in Dobra Voda  Luxury Living by the Sea – Turnkey…
$175,355
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 9
ID-2002 Two-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building in the Center of Bar For sale is a two…
$223,546
2 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Description Bar, district of the bus station. New apartments with two bedrooms The Oblane is…
$97,304
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Spacious duplex in the center of BaraSpacious apartment duplex 124m2 with three bedrooms in …
$145,374
2 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
ID-1919 For sale: two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Bar. Key Features: …
$176,608
2 bedroom apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 6
ID 2208 For Sale: 1-Bedroom Apartment (1+1) in a New Building with Stunning Mountain and …
$102,803
