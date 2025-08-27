Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/7
Sale of an apartment from the owner, in Montenegro, the city of Bar, the second floor, an ap…
$146,171
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский, Српски
Condo in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Condo
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/10
text
$101,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Durmani, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Durmani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Tut TravelTut Travel
Condo 1 bedroom in Susanj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$106,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
text
$210,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go