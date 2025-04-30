Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
62 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present you a spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence i…
$322,923
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Several apartments are for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool, located in Lastva Grb…
$113,869
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment with an enchanting view of the sea is for sale, located on…
$233,345
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
The house is sold 150 m2. Plot 150 m2 The house is divided into 4 apartments, to the sea a…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Sale: Great offer. Apartment in a bar, 50 meters to the sea, a new house. We offer a new ap…
$168,136
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House with 4 apartments and two garages of 170 m from the sea, a convenient driveway. H…
$363,391
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
for sale are offered: an apartment on the 1st floor with two bedrooms of 68 sq.m. Price 20…
$142,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
We present to your attention a unique apartment in a prestigious complex located on the firs…
$238,645
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
For sale "Green apartment" (apartment with access to the pool). Hot offer. The apartment in …
$255,263
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
ID-2344 🔥 1-Bedroom Sea-View Apartment in Bar  Prime Investment 500m from the Beach! …
$125,010
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Sale: Spacious species apartment in Montenegro in combination with the pool Apartment area…
$212,069
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment from the developer in a new house in the city center in Montenegro Drying time -…
$108,432
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 454 m²
Floor 6
For sale are two beautiful three-room penthouses located on the coast of the Adriatic Sea in…
$967,528
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
text
$77,799
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Susanj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
text
$109,784
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Luxury penthouse apartment for sale in the prestigious Soho City complex, Bar, Montenegro.Sp…
$846,208
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/11
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
For sale: 2 bedroom apartment with an enchanting view of the sea, located on the first line …
$204,888
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
We invite you to consider the option of buying an apartment with a magnificent location - al…
$201,207
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
text
$210,068
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Durmani, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Durmani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Luxury apartment with sea view in a prestigious complexFor sale spacious apartment of 85 m² …
$231,055
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/10
text
$274,461
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 14 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Apartment 14 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 536 m²
For sale: Spacious house in Montenegro, apart-hotel with apartments, with sauna and swimming…
$1,41M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Comfort and elegance: a penthouse on the first line by the sea in the suburb of Bara, at the…
$717,859
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
The complex is located on a unique location, on the first line, only 20 meters from the sea,…
$202,555
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment in Montenegro in a suburb of a bar on the very shore of a sandy beach. Apartm…
$325,425
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

