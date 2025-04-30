Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Canj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Canj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/6
1-bedroom apartment on the first line of the Adriatic Sea managed by luxurious apart-hotel I…
$264,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the new waterfront residential complex in the sea resort t…
$407,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a one-room apartment, type 1+1C, which is located on the 1st floor of the …
$113,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
ID-1608 Cozy 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace & Garden in Quiet Bar Area - €105,000 De…
$113,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
2-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex located on the waterfront in the seaside to…
$332,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale is located in the seafront residential development in the resor…
$400,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Canj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Canj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/6
Studio on the first line of the Adriatic Sea managed by luxurious apart-hotel InterContinent…
$175,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go