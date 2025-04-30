Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
129 properties total found
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Apartments from the developer in a new building in a bar at a distance of 200 meters from th…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Burtaisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Sale 3135. We offer apartments with 2 bedrooms in a new building in Bar. Apartments with an …
$153,880
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present you a spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence i…
$322,923
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a small house.   is located on the ground floor. The apartment is sol…
$88,950
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Several apartments are for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool, located in Lastva Grb…
$113,869
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in a new house in Montenegro, in a bar, in a quiet place, in conjunction with a po…
$130,170
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Polje, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a small house.   is located on the ground floor. The apartment is sol…
$91,119
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
The apartment is located in the very center of the city in one of the best houses. from th…
$285,231
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$271,548
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 5
Студио - апартаменты на продажу в Сутоморе, расположенные в привлекательном месте рядом с мо…
$72,415
5 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
The house is sold 150 m2. Plot 150 m2 The house is divided into 4 apartments, to the sea a…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Sale: Great offer. Apartment in a bar, 50 meters to the sea, a new house. We offer a new ap…
$168,136
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in the area of ​​Belishi, Bar. A small house with 3 apar…
$89,213
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
For sale small apartment with 1 bedroom in the Ilino area of ​​Bar. It is located 400m from…
$61,989
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Total area 113 m2 Apartments are located in the house for 4 apartments Now the apartment i…
$86,780
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Apartment 37M2 with a separate bedroom, section 24M2 in a pile, bar. The apartment is locate…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Apartment in Bar in a new building near the Yugoslavia school. Warm house of high quality c…
$228,963
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
We present to your attention a unique apartment in a prestigious complex located on the firs…
$238,645
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
For sale "Green apartment" (apartment with access to the pool). Hot offer. The apartment in …
$255,263
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$174,960
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A beautiful one -room apartment in the heart of the city of Bar! I present you a unique op…
$154,059
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Convenient location is one of the key advantages. Near the complex there is a kindergarten, …
$168,480
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
ID-2344 🔥 1-Bedroom Sea-View Apartment in Bar  Prime Investment 500m from the Beach! …
$125,010
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
You have not seen such a studio design in Montenegro! Apartment with an area of ​​36 m2 us…
$124,951
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Sale: Spacious species apartment in Montenegro in combination with the pool Apartment area…
$212,069
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

