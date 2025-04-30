Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
1 159 properties total found
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio apartment for sale in the Soho City residential complex, a few minutes from the cente…
$182,123
Apartment in Polje, Montenegro
Apartment
Polje, Montenegro
In a quiet part of Bar, the construction of a residential and commercial building is underwa…
$61,375
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 8
ID-1346 - 3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a New Building in Bar For sale is a 3-bedroom a…
$483,894
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Apartments from the developer in a new building in a bar at a distance of 200 meters from th…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments from the developer in a multi-apartment residential building in Celuga. Completio…
$92,126
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/8
One-bedroom apartment for sale, 44 m2 (39 m2 of living space + a glazed terrace of 5 m2) in …
$102,671
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a duplex apartment on the 2nd floor of a 3-storey building. The total area is 80m2.…
$176,289
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located on the 1st line of the sea, on the shore of a pristine bay with cryst…
$81,783
2 bedroom apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/11
The price per square meter from the 0 to the 5th floor is 2100 euros/ m2. The price per squa…
$179,214
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy apartment of 51 m2 in the village of Sutomore. The apartment is located on t…
$93,808
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, Sale- One bedroom apartment 62m2.We present to you a modern and lux…
$160,537
1 bedroom apartment in Zgrade, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zgrade, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
This fully furnished apartment of 39 m2 is located on the first floor of a house in Sutomore…
$56,762
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 783 One bedroom apartment in a new building in Bar is for sale. The building is locat…
$206,046
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is on the ground floor, with an area of 100m2, plus a terrace of 30m2 in a 2-s…
$173,045
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/5
New apartment in the picturesque location of Nišice in a house built using the highest techn…
$239,933
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Spacious one bedroom apartment in the very center of Bar. The apartment is located on the 6t…
$137,168
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Sutomore Bar. Studio apartment 29.45 m2. Located on the 2nd floor. This is a modern an…
$67,381
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
ID-2193 For Sale: Cozy One-Bedroom Apartment in the Central Area of Sutomore. This apa…
$81,903
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
A two bedroom apartment of 65m2 + 12m2 terrace is for sale in Bar.The apartment is located i…
$232,207
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
2 bedroom apartment in Burtaisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Sale 3135. We offer apartments with 2 bedrooms in a new building in Bar. Apartments with an …
$153,880
1 bedroom apartment in Brca, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Brca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Bar. The total area is 31 m2. The apa…
$81,115
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Location: Bar, center, near the marketNumber of bedrooms: 3 Apartment area 105.57 m2Terrace:…
$323,442
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 68.99m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$236,647
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Furnished apartment for sale, ideal for those who want to create their perfect space. Locate…
$146,445
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present you a spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence i…
$322,923
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a small house.   is located on the ground floor. The apartment is sol…
$88,950
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
ID 703 For sale new fully equipped apartment in a new residential building in Shushanj.  …
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment with sea view and enormous terrace in the Sveti Luka complex – ground floor – 112 …
$325,267
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Several apartments are for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool, located in Lastva Grb…
$113,869
