Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Apartments from the developer in a new building in a bar at a distance of 200 meters from th…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located on the 1st line of the sea, on the shore of a pristine bay with cryst…
$81,783
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
2 bedroom apartment in Burtaisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Sale 3135. We offer apartments with 2 bedrooms in a new building in Bar. Apartments with an …
$153,880
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 68.99m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$236,647
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present you a spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence i…
$322,923
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment with sea view and enormous terrace in the Sveti Luka complex – ground floor – 112 …
$325,267
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 38.21m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$118,187
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
ID-1802 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment with Parking Space Near Shushan Beach in Bar. …
$171,655
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 69.21m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$198,772
3 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​good water. Apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$213,136
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the…
$364,349
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
An exclusive complex with an area of ​ ​ at least 20,000 square meters, located along the co…
$102,800
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1724 Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Utjeha We offer a cozy two-bed…
$106,823
Apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description: The studio apartment is equipped with furniture and everything necessary for li…
$98,423
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 78.11m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$356,661
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.51m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$198,567
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This cozy apartment building in Bar, Montenegro, is a rare chance to own a home with amazing…
$155,719
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment with an enchanting view of the sea is for sale, located on…
$233,345
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$165,737
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxury real estate in Montenegro with a residence permit THE SAPHIR COMPLEX Location- th…
$148,915
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
The apartment is located in the very center of the city in one of the best houses. from th…
$285,231
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 5
Студио - апартаменты на продажу в Сутоморе, расположенные в привлекательном месте рядом с мо…
$72,415
4 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
ID-2321 4 Sea-View Studio Apartments in Bar – Perfect for Living & Investment! Descrip…
$78,362
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.53m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$184,142
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Sale: an apartment in Petrovats with a sea view, penthouse 93 m2 A spacious apartment, …
$249,493
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
A view of the Vidnaya apartment in Montenegro is sold near the beach. Barsh Riviera. t…
$271,188
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.38m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$129,722
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, Montenegro - A beautiful new two bedroom apartment with an area of 67 m² is for…
$212,856
