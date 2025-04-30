Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
37
Sutomore
3
Pecurice
3
45 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Sutomore Bar. Studio apartment 29.45 m2. Located on the 2nd floor. This is a modern an…
$67,381
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
The house is located in a quiet area of ​​Ilino within walking distance from the city center…
$83,029
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/11
ID-2022 🔥 Studio Apartment 36 m² in Bar Residence Modern Studio in New Complex with Po…
$113,827
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spacio…
$108,764
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 1
ID 915 Studio for sale in  Bar, Shushanj   Shushanj, on a hill Number of bedrooms: stud…
$60,135
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Studio apartment 31 m2 in the city of Bar. The apartment is located in a new building with …
$103,736
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/11
ID-2030 Apartment-Study-Mennesnemelean Domesbasseries
$114,578
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 2
ID-1343 - Studio for Sale in a New Building in Bar For sale is a studio in Bar, Ilino are…
$70,536
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Number of bedrooms: studio Area: 36 m2 Terrace or balcony: yesFloor: 2 (first floor)/11 Elev…
$130,494
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/6
ID-2249 For Sale: Studio in a New Residential Complex in the Heart of Bar. Apartment A…
$80,785
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
ID-2068 A studio apartment is for sale in a new building in Bar. The building is locat…
$75,286
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
ID-1088 - Studio Apartment for Sale in a New Building from the Developer in Bar Studio ap…
$97,096
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
ID-1087 Special Offer!!! For Sale: Studio at an Excellent Price in a New Building from…
$66,202
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 34 m²
Bar, Cheluga districtStudio area 34.23 m2 Single-entrance 6-storey residential building. Hig…
$71,885
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/11
ID 2047 For Sale: Studio in a New Snow-White Complex, Like a Pearl, Near Beaches and the …
$82,313
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/5
ID-2190 For Sale: Cozy Studio in the Heart of Bar City. The apartment with an area of …
$67,570
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale separate rooms in mini hotel 300 m from the sea, Vidikovac Plot 600m2 Structure:…
$56,696
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/10
Comfortable apartment in a 10-storey house, functional underground Parking and Parking near …
$69,210
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7
ID 504 Studio for sale in a building under construction in the center of Bar The house i…
$77,840
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/11
ID-2031 Beautifully Furnished Studio Apartment in a New Building with a Pool in Bar Fo…
$119,786
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spac…
$113,401
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 34 m²
Studio for sale in a new building near the sea in Bar Area 34.8 m2, ceilings 3 m New buildin…
$107,799
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 20 m²
Studio apartment for sale in a new building with a swimming pool in the very center of Bar L…
$79,431
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 2140 For sale: a cozy studio in a new building on the first line from the sea in the c…
$76,383
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
An apartment of 36 m2 with an additional window, which makes it possible to separate the bed…
$98,041
Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
