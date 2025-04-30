Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
200 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located on the 1st line of the sea, on the shore of a pristine bay with cryst…
$81,783
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Bar, city center. New apartments from the developer in a prestigious complex in the city cen…
$424,141
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 68.99m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$236,647
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment with sea view and enormous terrace in the Sveti Luka complex – ground floor – 112 …
$325,267
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Several apartments are for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool, located in Lastva Grb…
$113,869
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroStudio apartment 38.21m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury compl…
$118,187
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 69.21m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$198,772
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$213,136
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the…
$364,349
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom apartment, 78.11m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$356,661
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.51m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$198,567
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment with an enchanting view of the sea is for sale, located on…
$233,345
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in a new house in Montenegro, in a bar, in a quiet place, in conjunction with a po…
$130,170
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$165,737
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxury real estate in Montenegro with a residence permit THE SAPHIR COMPLEX Location- th…
$148,915
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, BarWe present to you a new one-bedroom apartment in Bar.This apartm…
$109,274
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.53m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$184,142
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Sale: an apartment in Petrovats with a sea view, penthouse 93 m2 A spacious apartment, …
$249,493
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 49.38m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$129,722
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/11
ID-2022 🔥 Studio Apartment 36 m² in Bar Residence Modern Studio in New Complex with Po…
$113,827
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spacio…
$108,764
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 51.22m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$145,757
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2298 Bright 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Low-Rise Complex with Pool in Bar Pr…
$124,747
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
ID-1624 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building with a Pool in the Center of Ba…
$182,966
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
for sale are offered: an apartment on the 1st floor with two bedrooms of 68 sq.m. Price 20…
$142,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 46.30m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$141,939
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.53m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$201,275
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 46.31m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$154,035
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 8
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 61.51m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury …
$232,578
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the newest luxury complex located in the Bjeliši neighborhood in Bar - a perfect …
$87,774
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
