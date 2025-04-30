Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
718
Dobra Voda
109
Sutomore
93
Susanj
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Canj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Canj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/6
1-bedroom apartment on the first line of the Adriatic Sea managed by luxurious apart-hotel I…
$264,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the new waterfront residential complex in the sea resort t…
$407,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
2-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex located on the waterfront in the seaside to…
$332,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale is located in the seafront residential development in the resor…
$400,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Modern apartments in Montenegro, in Bar in a complex with a swimming pool. From the develope…
$80,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Canj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Canj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/6
Studio on the first line of the Adriatic Sea managed by luxurious apart-hotel InterContinent…
$175,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go