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Residential quarter 3 piEces en exclusivitE quartier florentine tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,08M
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2
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ID: 39610
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaRav Itshak Yedidya Frenkel, 32

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms ideally located on Akishon Street, in the heart of Florentine, a booming area renowned for its unique atmosphere, trendy cafes, restaurants, art galleries and its proximity to Neve Tzedek and the city centre. Characteristics of the property: - 54 m2 perfectly optimized - Sun terrace of 10 m2 - 2nd floor with elevator - 3 pieces - Mamad (safe room) Ideal for a main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment in one of Tel Aviv's most popular areas.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 piEces en exclusivitE quartier florentine tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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