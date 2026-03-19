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Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$583,050
;
10
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ID: 36473
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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4 room apartment in the center of Agamim in a small building of 4 floors with 2 owners per landing, luxury building, spacious and bright apartment with 2 terraces.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$583,050
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