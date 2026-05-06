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Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho

Hadera, Israel
from
$8,14M
;
11
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ID: 38843
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Shualei Shimshon

About the complex

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When the most beautiful apartment is in the most prestigious residence, it is simply the perfect alliance! For sale, Sheshet Hayamim Street, within the prestigious New Soho residence, discover this superb 5-room apartment, located on the 14th floor, offering exceptional panoramic views. The assets of the apartment: ? 5 spacious rooms with private cellar ? Sun terrace of about 21 m2 ?️ 14th floor with a breathtaking view ✨ High-end services – all you have to do is place your suitcases! High quality finishes: ✔️ Custom kitchen made by a cabinetmaker ✔️ Economic VRF air conditioning with independent control in each room ✔️ Transparent guard rails for child safety ✔️ Custom integrated placards ✔️ Parquet in the rooms ✔️ Design curtains and lights ✔️ Gas water heating system Benefits of residence: ?️ Modern gym ? Private Club reserved for residents ? Large landscaped garden terrace on the 6th floor, ideal for the whole family ? The apartment was entirely designed by an interior decorator, with care given to every detail. ? Sales price: 2,480,000 ? Don't let this opportunity pass! Contact us today to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Hadera, Israel
from
$8,14M
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