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Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville rehavia

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$879,040
;
6
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ID: 38610
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$879,040
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