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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,43M
06/05/2026
$1,43M
05/05/2026
$1,42M
;
5
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ID: 35729
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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Magnificent 5 rooms at Ayam Park in Bat Yam near Rishon LeZion. Full sea view! Close to all shops, country club, schools, restaurants and beach. A few minutes from the tram.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,43M
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