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Residential quarter Tel aviv superbe appartement A vendre A 5 min A pied de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
;
9
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ID: 38261
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Only 5 minutes walk from the beach Superb apartment located in a recent building of 3 years. Apartment 3 rooms • 63 m2 living space • Terrace (mirpeset) of 8 m2 • Mamad (safe room) • Robotic parking • 3rd floor with lift (PMR accessible) • South and East orientations • Nice, bright and perfectly arranged apartment • Just 2 minutes walk from Yarkon Park Price charged: 4 800 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tel aviv superbe appartement A vendre A 5 min A pied de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
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