Residential quarter Centre ville de rishon lezion appartement 3 pieces a prix exceptionnel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New sale exclusively
Rare opportunity in the city centre – 3 rooms with lift and covered parking in taboo only 1 750 000 - ?
Downtown Rishon LeZion
* 3-room apartment.
* Approximately 80 m2.
* 5th floor out of 6.
* Lift.
* Covered parking in taboo.
* West and north orientations.
* Bright apartment with plenty of natural light.
* Solar water heater.
* The apartment requires renovation.
* The building has been renovated (outside and inside) by Kassif.
* Currently rented to a quality tenant wishing to stay in the property.
* Suitable for both principal residence and rental investment.
* HaRav Sibai street, corner Ahad HaAm – inner street, quiet and without exit.
* Very central location, within walking distance of Rothschild Street, public transport, shopping centres, cafes and community services.
* Particularly attractive price for an apartment with elevator and parking in the city centre.
* Sales price: 1,750,000
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return