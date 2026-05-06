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Residential quarter Centre ville de rishon lezion appartement 3 pieces a prix exceptionnel

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$574,000
;
11
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ID: 38273
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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New sale exclusively Rare opportunity in the city centre – 3 rooms with lift and covered parking in taboo only 1 750 000 - ? Downtown Rishon LeZion * 3-room apartment. * Approximately 80 m2. * 5th floor out of 6. * Lift. * Covered parking in taboo. * West and north orientations. * Bright apartment with plenty of natural light. * Solar water heater. * The apartment requires renovation. * The building has been renovated (outside and inside) by Kassif. * Currently rented to a quality tenant wishing to stay in the property. * Suitable for both principal residence and rental investment. * HaRav Sibai street, corner Ahad HaAm – inner street, quiet and without exit. * Very central location, within walking distance of Rothschild Street, public transport, shopping centres, cafes and community services. * Particularly attractive price for an apartment with elevator and parking in the city centre. * Sales price: 1,750,000

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville de rishon lezion appartement 3 pieces a prix exceptionnel
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$574,000
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