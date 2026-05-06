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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer ideal investissement grand 4 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites alef ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$770,800
;
11
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ID: 38850
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Herzl

About the complex

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Reference: AS 1014 District: Alef Modern building after Tama 4 pieces including mamad Area of 124 m2 2 terraces, including a spacious 15 m2 fully enclosed by bay windows 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Large master suite with terrace 2 bathrooms Bright and spacious apartment

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer ideal investissement grand 4 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites alef ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$770,800
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