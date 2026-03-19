  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter a quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre le plus luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard

Residential quarter a quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre le plus luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 224

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel Aviv: 3-room apartment for sale, the most luxurious, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele furniture and appliances, and much more. For more information, price on request. Aya

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,89M
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,14M
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,21M
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter a quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre le plus luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,40M
In a small building of 4 floors, a duplex penthouse of 138m2 living + 48m2 terrace, very nice kitchen, cellar and 2 parking spaces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
New on sale exclusively At 4 rue Favel near kikar hamedina and arlozorov in a quiet street In a new real estate and standing program signed Even Derech Beautiful apartment 3 rooms 71 m2 + a luxurious sunny terrace of 8 m2 First floor Mamad in the apartment Underground parking?️A cellar adja…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,21M
In a small street near Bograshov/Frishman and the beach, in a new building, 3.5 room apartment with a living area of 85 m2 with a nice balcony on street. Apartment with mamad, two bedrooms and an additional half bedroom (office, child bedroom), nice living room and balcony. 3,5 rooms, 85m2, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications