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Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel

Netanya, Israel
from
$803,600
;
7
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ID: 38472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Netanya, Israel
from
$803,600
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