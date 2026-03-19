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Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,27M
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9
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ID: 36045
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Lotus

About the complex

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In the Ganei Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of the desert and the Red Sea, boutique building with penthouse for sale facing the valley. This building consists of 2 levels: - A penthouse on the 1st floor with private entrance: 140 m2 living space, 4 bedrooms + rooftop of 140 m2 with Jacuzzi facing a paradise view. - A garden ground floor with private entrance: 140 m2 living space on one level with garden of 250 m2, private snail-shaped swimming pool and 4 bedrooms. Each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. Ground garden price: NIS 5,150,000 Penthouse price: NIS 4,150,000

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,27M
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