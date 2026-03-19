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Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces neuf excellent emplacement bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
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Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces neuf excellent emplacement bat yam
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ID: 36010
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Herzl, 88

About the complex

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New penthouse in a very sought after location. Quiet street, fully renovated building with elevator and parking. Perfect for a rental investment or to reside there.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces neuf excellent emplacement bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
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