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Residential quarter 2 pieces a neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
;
6
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ID: 38388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street of Neve Tzedek district! Two-storey building! 1st floor, 2 rooms in front, 61m2. 10m2 of terrace! High ceiling 3.39 meters! 2 exhibitions: South, West. Price: 4,100,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 pieces a neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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