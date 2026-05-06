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Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41000 shekels du m2

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
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11
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ID: 36548
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 222

About the complex

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For sale exclusively In the old north, near the sea and the very popular Basel complex? Dizengoff Street (North Dizengoff, near Hatanya Street) In a well maintained and secure building on the 3rd floor A bright and spacious apartment of 102 m2, facing south and west Divided into 2 apartments renovated and currently rented. Each apartment has 2 rooms, generating an income of 13,500 NIS A shelter is available in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41000 shekels du m2
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
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