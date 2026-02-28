  1. Realting.com
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Cottage in Garden Rez for sale facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels , d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitabl…
Real estate Israel
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Penthouse has sold facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels, a Penthouse which is on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 1…
Real estate Israel
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering …
Real estate Israel
