  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,00M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 36034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building of high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,15M
Residential quarter Penthouse proche baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,21M
Residential quarter Duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,70M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$13,520
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,00M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Show all Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$625,300
Beautiful 5 rooms in Barnea district, close to the sea, with cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,90M
For sale – Exceptional goods, unique on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$676,000
Nice 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) with mirpeset in Soukka. West exposure. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for foot-to-earth or investment. Parking and cellar included. Available immediately. Mamad included
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications