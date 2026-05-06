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Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah

Netanya, Israel
from
$751,120
;
10
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ID: 38305
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Israel Zangvil, 19

About the complex

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New Mini Penthouse for sale in Netanya downtown! New building with beautiful lobby! 13th floor with 3 elevators 3 pieces 2 bathrooms 93m2 + 13m2 terrace Soccah with sea view 1 parking lot Price: 2,290,000sh Vaad bait : 450sh/month Arnona: 500sh/month For more information: Israel: 052,577,50,44 France : 01,77,38,01,19

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse vue mer terrasse souccah
Netanya, Israel
from
$751,120
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