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Residential quarter Sublime penthouse 5 pieces terrasse face mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,53M
;
8
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ID: 35911
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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In a modern tower facing the sea. Penthouse of 5 rooms 165 m2 + 31.5 m2 terrace. High standing. 2 parking spaces + cellar.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime penthouse 5 pieces terrasse face mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,53M
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