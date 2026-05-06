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Residential quarter Une pepite immobiliere

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
;
7
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ID: 38879
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Israel Eldad, 27

About the complex

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A rare and unique good, from those who only arrive on the market once every several years! Superb 5-room garden apartment (including 2 master suites), renovated with high-end amenities and a lot of taste. About 130 m2 of living space, with a huge private garden of 250 m2 registered in the cadastre and a heated swimming pool built with permission. Features of exception: underfloor heating, central air conditioning, outdoor kitchen, gym, independent office, 2 covered parking spaces and cellar. Ideal location, facing a synagogue and a mikve, surrounded by parks and green spaces. A real crush!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Une pepite immobiliere
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
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