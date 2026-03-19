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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
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ID: 35955
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 9

About the complex

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FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, between King George and Yohanan HaSandlar 5 pieces 167 m2 interior + 97 m2 roof terraces Building renovated after TAMA 38 Delivery : October 2025 High-end architectural design 2 parking spaces Mamad (secure space) Very quiet Four exhibitions ? Price: IL 18.5 million Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
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