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Residential quarter Mekor haim 2 pieces neuf avec balcon vue ouverte et grande cave

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,968
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5
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ID: 38797
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Mekor haim 2 pieces neuf avec balcon vue ouverte et grande cave
Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,968
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