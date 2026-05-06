  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer spacieux entierement meuble

Residential quarter Bon emplacement proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer spacieux entierement meuble

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,296
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaSar Rabinovich

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec de belles prestations accueillante et confortable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Immeuble nova shouk netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$492,000
Residential quarter Magnifique duplex penthouse 5 pieces dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,58M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer spacieux entierement meuble
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,296
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove au calme pres de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,08M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,560
Apartment for rent in Tel Aviv, in the Kerem Hateimanim district, a few steps from the sea! New and luxurious building with 24/7 caretaker and gym 6th floor with elevator 3 pieces 75m2 + 12m2 terrace with sea view Fully furnished Calm and bright 1 parking space Price: 20,000 Immediate entry
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications