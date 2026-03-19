  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
06/05/2026
$1,56M
05/05/2026
$1,55M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35694
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Standing building in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. Close to Rothschild Boulevard, Shouk Carmel and just 7 minutes from the sea. Beautiful 3 rooms + balcony of 85m2 net. 3rd floor with elevator, private parking and cellar. 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathroom / nice living room with open view. Quiet street and close to local shops. To see.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$5,500
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,65M
Residential quarter Projet neuf guivat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,05M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$850,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Show all Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,500
For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available early in January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,43M
Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$782,000
4 room apartment 80m2, Kiryat Hayovel, Jerusalem 10th floor, work to be planned Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning living room, shower shemesh, hot water balloon, radiators, roller shutters Armored door, elevator Price: 2.300.000 sh
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications