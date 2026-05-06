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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
6
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ID: 38315
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Kokhba, 17

About the complex

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Apartment for sale near Bograshov and a few steps from the sea. New building. Second floor with elevator. Four rooms. 2 bathrooms. 84m2 + 10m2 of front terrace. 3 exhibitions : North, South, West. 1 parking lot.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
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