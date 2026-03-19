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Residential quarter Superbe appartement neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$843,200
06/05/2026
$843,200
05/05/2026
$838,240
;
Residential quarter Superbe appartement neuf
1
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ID: 35856
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaZionut, 9

About the complex

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New 3-room apartment, built by an entrepreneur, in Kiryat Yovel. Balcony with Succah Bright Quiet area Private parking Close to shops and synagogues

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$843,200
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