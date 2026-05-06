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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces renove a deux pas de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,60M
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11
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ID: 36701
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 238

About the complex

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For exclusive sale: 238 Ben Yehuda Street, Tel Aviv In a quiet neighborhood! In a very sought after location, a few minutes from the sea and the promenade, a renovated and exceptional 2-room apartment offering a great potential for development ▪️ 67 m2 ▪️ Third floor (galerie + 2) ▪️ Small elevator in the building ▪️ Renovated and bright ▪️ 1 bathroom + 2 toilets ▪️ Shelter in the building ▪️ Currently rented 7,800 NIS per month with a new one-year lease and a three-month early termination clause – also ideal for investors ✨ Major asset: Construction permit (TAMA) already deposited with the town hall, with a contract signed by the tenants with the builder Yaez. Application for construction permits under way from the town hall. As part of this project, the addition of a balcony of about 10 m2 is planned, as well as a possible extension of the apartment of about 5 m2 + 250,000 shekels for renovation work.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,60M
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