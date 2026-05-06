  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38694
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 54

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble grand investi spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,44M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rambam rue itamar ben avi rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$619,920
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$564,160
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux clair et bien agence proche mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux clair et bien agence proche mer A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,64M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer rez de jardin de 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble boutique neuf a quelques pas de la plage allenby tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer rez de jardin de 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble boutique neuf a quelques pas de la plage allenby tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications