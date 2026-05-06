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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,03M
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8
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ID: 38328
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 54

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine, near Neve Tzedek! New building, 7th floor on 9 with elevator. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 92m2 + 16m2 terraces (12+4). 1 parking, 1 cellar, 3 exhibitions. Price: 6,190,000 sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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