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Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
06/05/2026
$1,53M
05/05/2026
$1,52M
;
4
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ID: 35604
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mehalkei HaMayim, 21

About the complex

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New project Katamon Jerusalem from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and garden ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Issue December 2029 Payment methods This project is accompanied by Bank Leumi 20% - 80% or several times 2 rooms from 53 to 69m2 with 9m2 terrace, from the 28th floor, south side view of the park with a cellar but no parking - Prices from 2.400.000 sh 2.5 rooms 69m2 and 12m2 terrace Price : 3,000,000 sh 3 rooms 80m2 and 11m2 terrace with cellar and parking, from the 22nd floor, exhibition : North/West Price from 3.500.000 sh 5 rooms 120m2 and 11m2 terrace, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar, 9th floor - Prices from 4.500.000 sh 5 rooms 135m2, 2 terraces of 18m2 and 12m2, 3 bathrooms with toilet, 11th floor – Price from 5,000,000 sh These prices may be subject to variation and do not include our agency commission which is 2% VAT. For more information or to arrange a visit, call us Note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are published only for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
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