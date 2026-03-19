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Residential quarter Villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret

Tiberias, Israel
from
$11,21M
;
9
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ID: 35545
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Kinneret Subdistrict
  • Town
    Tiberias
  • Address
    Bruriya, 9

About the complex

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Property details: Located in Poriya Illit (84, Derech HaMetzuk), this unique two-and-a-half-year property is a rare pearl, nestled only 15 metres from the cliff. Area: Land of 400 m2 + 360 m2 of lawn (protected green space) extending to the edge of the precipice. Built surface area: 250 m2 on two levels + 170 m2 of terraces. Arrangement: 7 rooms with 4 luxurious parental suites, including a master suite with adjoining office, and a high quality security room (mamad). High-end equipment: Swimming pool (10 x 4.5 m), jacuzzi and sauna. Ground heating, home automation (smart house), smart electricity and indoor/outdoor audio system. Fully equipped luxury kitchen + outdoor kitchen with bar. Fully furnished with luxury furniture (including electric beds). Perimetric security. Condition: Near new, used only once a month on average. Ready to move in immediately.

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Tiberias, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Tiberias, Israel
from
$11,21M
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