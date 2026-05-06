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Residential quarter 5 pieces de luxe rare a vendre premiere ligne de mer marina ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,80M
;
11
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ID: 38762
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter 5 pieces de luxe rare a vendre premiere ligne de mer marina ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,80M
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