  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces a renover 2 balcons proche mer

Residential quarter 3 pieces a renover 2 balcons proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
06/05/2026
$1,06M
05/05/2026
$1,06M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35696
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sirkin, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Sirkin Street (near Bugrashov) Large 3 rooms of 68m2 net + 12m2 balconies on street Bauhaus building not renovated Beautiful ceiling height

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,45M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$408,000
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$875,160
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces a renover 2 balcons proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$10,500
Large duplex 190 m2. Level 1: very large living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, mamad, 2 bathrooms. Level 2: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and games/television corner. Elevator and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien situe
Residential quarter Bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,938
Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,48M
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Sports room in the building. High-end standing. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications