  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38714
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaPalmach, 1

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bien agence calme rue basel spacieux a renover
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,30M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gourion avec mamad et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$780,640
Exclusive sale Modern 4-room apartment (lift) in the centre of Rishon LeZion * Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious * 100 m2 living space * Sun terrace of about 10 m2 * Mamad (safe room) * Large lift (6 people) * Private parking in taboo (non multiplier) * 6th floor out of 7 * Only 2 apa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,216
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications