Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing

We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem.
"Bustan arnona", this shop-like project includes two small 6-storey buildings for 44 units, offering unique apartments and penthouses with impressive outdoor spaces.
The apartments have huge Soucca terraces that are ideal for enjoying the panoramic view of Jerusalem!
Available for sale:
5 room apartments of 117m2 + 46m2 of soucca terraces,
Penthouses 5 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of soucca terraces.
The interior and exterior design has been carefully designed to offer a modern and comfortable lifestyle, while keeping intact the peaceful and green atmosphere of the neighborhood. The apartments are spacious and bright, with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities.
All apartments come with parking spaces and an underground cellar.
The Arnona district is the ideal place for families, young couples and professionals looking for peace and convenience.
With its many green spaces, local shops and excellent schools, Arnona is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem.
Do not miss this unique opportunity to offer you a dream home in one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in Jerusalem.
Contact us now for more information about this exclusive project.
As the structure of the building is already built up to the top floor, we invite you to make an appointment directly with our agency for a visit to the heart of your future apartment!
Issue July 2024 only!
Bank guarantee on the project
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
