  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
02/04/2025
$1,01M
24/02/2025
$1,01M
04/02/2025
$997,560
;
5
ID: 24758
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale in Baka - a large 4 room apartment. TAMA 38, move. Will become 5 rooms + a balcony soucca + parking, bright central to renovate, close to cafes, schools, bus..

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

