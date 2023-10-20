Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street.
In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator.
Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …